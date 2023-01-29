FA Cup: Casemiro double leads Manchester United's 3-1 win over Reading, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 29, 2023
Manchester United eased to a 3-1 victory over Championship side Reading in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round tie at Old Trafford
United manager Erik ten Hag fielded a strong cup lineup, three days after doing the same in a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semifinal
Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro were again all named in the startling lineup
Against a team happy to sit compact behind the ball, United had 14 shots in the first half, with Antony and Wout Weghorst among those going close, but failed to break the deadlock
United thought they had the opening goal through a Marcus Rashford header 35 minutes in only for a VAR check to rule it offside. Rashford, seeking a club-record 10th successive home game with a goal
After a frustrating first half, Casemiro struck twice in four minutes before the hour mark to put United on the path to victory
Substitute Fred then flicked in a delightful third in the 66th minute to finish off Reading
Reading had striker Andy Caroll sent off for picking up a second yellow
Substitute Amadou Salif Mbengue did respond with a goal for Reading in the 72nd minute to give their traveling fans someting to cheer
It was Casemiro who was the star of the show and the former Real Madrid midfielder received a standing ovation after being substituted late on