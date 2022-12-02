Explained: Why was Japan's goal allowed against Spain, despite seemingly crossing the baseline?, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 02, 2022
Spain took the lead through Alvaro Morata and were cruising to victory
Japan however, staged a stunning comeback after the break as Ritsu Doan’s powerful strike drew them level
Then Ao Tanaka turned the scoreline, group and stirred controversy with the winning goal
The on-field officials initially ruled it had gone out of play before Tanaka scored, but VAR corrected the decision
Experts have opined that even though the ball appeared beyond the touchline, it's tangent was inside the permissible limit
Thereby a part of the ball was in-line with the touchline, prodding the officials to give it a goal
FIFA said that the "curvature of the ball" remained in, hence the ball was not out of play at that moment
IFAB the body that sets laws of the game said that "when the ball is out it has to wholly pass over the goal line or touchline on the ground or in the air"
Japan held on to clinch a 2-1 victory and claim top spot in the group