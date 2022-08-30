Exes Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunite for a beach vacation

By: Asian News International | August 30, 2022
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reunited for a tropical vacation, amid his ongoing affair rumours with Huma Abedin.
On Sunday, supermodel Irina Shayk took to her Instagram handle and shared some insights from their vacation featuring actor Bradley Cooper in one of the glimpses. Along with the string of glimpses, she added a red heart in the caption.
In one of the pictures, Cooper and Shayk are seen posing alongside one another in swimsuits in the image. Shayk rests her head on his shoulder as the 'A Star is Born' actor could be seen filling up a trough with water for some pigs.
The other images in the post depict a toned Shayk having fun at the beach.
According to Fox News, in 2015, Cooper and Shayk started dating. As per the reports, the two connected through mutual friends and started dating after hanging out.
Lea De Seine, the couple's first child, was born in March 2017. In 2019, shortly after the actor gained notoriety for his work with Lady Gaga in "A Star is Born," Cooper and Shayk called it quits.
Cooper and the musician's undeniable chemistry in the movie and during subsequent performances gave rise to romance rumours.
Shayk and Cooper allegedly parted ways because of how much time they were spending apart.
