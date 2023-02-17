Europa League: Manchester United dictate proceedings in 2-2 draw against Barcelona at Camp Now; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 17, 2023
Barcelona and Manchester United produced a thrilling encounter worthy of the Champions League elite with an action-packed 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Europa League round of 32 tie at Camp Nou
Barcelona expectedly had the bulk of possession in the first half, the best chance fell to the visitors.
Wout Weghorst, playing in an unfamiliar advanced midfield role, was played in clear behind the Barca defence by Bruno Fernandes in the 30th minute but never looked sure of his finish and shot straight at Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Few minutes later, United's in-form top scorer Rashford had an opening of his own that saw him send an improvised shot with the outside of his right boot but Ter Stegen was there again equal to it with a diving save
The action kicked up another level in the second half. Jadon Sancho missed another golden chance for United
Barcelona struck first on 50 minutes. Former Chelsea defender Alonso rose at the back post to head the ball down and in from Raphinha's delivery.
Rashford levelled three minutes later following a counter-attack down the right, slotting home a smart low finish between Ter Stegen and the near post.
The in-form Rashford also created United's second, sprinting into the box from a short corner and delivering a low cross into a crowded six-yard area where the ball deflected into the goal off Kounde
Barcelona dug deep to grab the equaliser, however, and mistakes by United's defence gifted the ball on the edge of their box to Raphinha whose cross eluded De Gea and went into the net.
Barca made a late push for the win and could have scored when an Ansu Fati close range strike was denied and Casemiro's miss-hit clearance came off the crossbar