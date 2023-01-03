EPL: Sloppy Liverpool stumble to 1-3 defeat at Brentford, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 03, 2023
Sloppy defending cost Liverpool twice in the first half, prompting angry boss Jurgen Klopp to substitute key defender Virgil van Dijk at halftime
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pulled one back but Bryan Mbeumo killed off Liverpool as Brentford beat the visitors for the first time since 1938 in all competitions.
Brentford rose from 10th to seventh in the standings. It was two points behind Liverpool. Ibrahima Konate's own goal gave the Bees the lead and Yoane Wissa's header just before halftime put them in control
Yoane Wissa, the replacement for Ivan Toney, the Bees' 13-goal top scorer, had two goals ruled out for offside before he scored in a breakneck first half
Brentford ended Liverpool’s hopes six minutes from time after Mbeumo brushed off a feeble challenge by Konate and tucked away the third.
Jurgen Klopp had seen enough of the shambles at the back and replaced Van Dijk with Joel Matip as one of three halftime changes
The luckless Darwin Nunez managed to find the net shortly after the restart after breaking through one on one with Raya, only for VAR to pull him up for offside
Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool are place sixth in the EPL table after the defeat
