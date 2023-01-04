EPL: Manchester United defeat Bournemouth 3-0, go one point behind second-place Man City, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Manchester United eased to a 3-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League to claw its way back in the top four
Ten Hag selected a back four from Solskjaer reign, with Lidelof and Maguire restored to the starting line up while Shaw and Wan Bisaka slotted in as full backs
United’s breakthrough came from a set piece. Christian Eriksen floated in a ball that Casemiro met at the near post to guide home on the volley
Donny van de Beek did not finish the first half because he was sent hobbling from the field by a poor challenge from Marcos Senesi
Alejandro Garnacho replace Van de Beek, and had an assist just four minutes into the second half as United took advantage of the lots of space left by the Bournemouth defense
Shaw carried the ball from his own half, shifted it to the right, and then arrived to apply the finish as Garnacho rolled the ball back into the box
Anthony Martial headed straight down the tunnel with a potential injury when he was replaced in the 69th minute
A third goal seemed inevitable and duly arrived in the 86th minute when Bruno Fernandes’ lay-off set up Rashford to sidefoot into an empty net
United ended the night only one point behind Manchester City, which visits Chelsea on Thursday before coming to Old Trafford on Jan 14
World cup winner Lisandro Martinez returned to the team but was limited to an 88th minute apperance of the bench