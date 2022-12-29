EPL: Erling Haaland sets scoring record in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leeds, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 29, 2022

Erling Haaland continued his goal-scoring spree in the English Premier with a brace in Manchester City's 3-1 win over Leeds

Haaland scored twice to become the fastest player to 20 goals. The Norwegian star, who was born in Leeds, reached the mark in 14 games

"For me, as a striker, I could have scored a couple more but that's life, what can I do? I have to practice more," Haaland said

City's victory at Elland Road reduced first-place Arsenal's lead to five points

Rodri gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of halftime when he tucked in from close range after goalkeeper Illan Meslier parried a Riyad Mahrez shot

Haaland doubled City's advantage six minutes into the second half after Jack Grealish pounced on a weak pass by Liam Cooper and raced clear to set up the Norwegian for a tap-in

That was Haaland's 25th goal for City in 20 appearances in all competitions

He scored his 26th in the 64th minute to make it 3-0 after another assist from Grealish

Leeds scored in the 73rd minute when Pascal Struijk headed home from a corner

Haaland beat Kevin Phillips' quickest-to-20 goals record - set in 1999-20 with Sunderland — by seven games

