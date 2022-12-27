EPL: Eddie Nketiah scores wonder goal as Arsenal rally to beat West Ham 3-1, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
Eddie Nketiah scored the final goal of the match on his first start for Arsenal this season as the Premier League leaders completed a 3-1 comeback win over West Ham
The hosts dominated possession in the first half but Said Benrahma's spot kick for West Ham was the only goal at the break
The Gunners regrouped and Bukayo Saka struck the equaliser eight minutes after the restart before Gabriel Martinelli fired Arsenal ahead
Nketiah's goal in the 69th ensured the Gunners secured all three points and equaled their longest-ever Premier League home winning streak with a 10th straight victory at the Emirates
The match saw the former Gunners boss Arsene Wenger return to the Emirates Stadium for the first time since his departure in 2018
Now, Arsenal has a total of 40 points to their name, having won 13 of their 15 games, losing only one and drawing the other one
In 16 matches, West Ham has won only four, lost 10, and drawn two. They are in the 16th position in the table with a total of 14 points
West Ham lost its fourth straight league game and is one point above the relegation zone
