EPL: Chelsea halt three-match losing streak with 2-0 win over Bournemouth, in pics

Chelsea ended a three-game losing streak with a 2-0 win against Bournemouth in their EPL clash on Tuesday
Goals from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in the first half ensured three points for the London club and left them in eighth spot in the Premier League
Before the World Cup break, Chelsea had lost four of its previous five games in all competitions and had been winless in its previous five league games
Potter was in need of a win with his team outside the top six at Christmas for only the second time in 22 seasons
Chelsea took the lead after just 16 minutes when Havertz slid in to convert Raheem Sterling's low ball
Eight minutes later Chelsea had a second, with Havertz laying the ball back for Mount - making his 150th start for the club - to superbly curl beyond goalkeeper Mark Travers from 20 yards
However, injury to Reece James just after halftime marred the win
The England right back, who missed the World Cup because of a knee injury, sparked fears of a recurrence of the problem.
"It's really too soon, but it's the same area so we are concerned and we'll have to see over the next 24-48 hours," Chelsea manager Graham Potter said. "He felt something there and we will have to find out the extent of it and keep our fingers crossed.”
