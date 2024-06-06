Epitome Of Peak Performance: BMW Alpina B3 GT

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 06, 2024
The Alphina produces luxury German automaker BMW's high performance cars.
The BMW ALPINA B3 GT car comes with 6-line cylinder and 2993 CC engine.
The powerful engine gives a top performance of 529 horsepower and a torque of 730 Nm.
The 98-octane fuel type engine complies with the Euro 6e emission standard.
The ALPINA B3 GT can peak the top speed of 308 Kmph and can scale 0-100 km/h in 3.4 seconds.
The car has a 8-Speed Sport-Automatic ZF 8HP76 transmission and weighs 1875 Kg.
The B3 GT will take on the Audi RS 4.
The BMW ALPINA B3 GT is estimated to be at teh price of Rs 92,36,800.
