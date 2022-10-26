Eng vs Ire: Fans distraught after Three Lions suffer shock defeat to Ireland via D-L method in T20 World Cup

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 26, 2022
Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup Ireland vs England, took place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
England won the toss and opted to bowl against Ireland
Ireland scored 158 in 20 overs
Andy Balbirnie was the top scorer for Ireland as he made 62 runs of 47 balls
Rain interrupted play during England's chase. England were 5 runs behind the par total of 110 as they had scored 105 runs in 14.3 overs
The match could not start and rain exceeded the cut-off time, and Ireland won the match by five runs via D-L method
Andrew Balbirnie was declared the 'Man of the Match' for his splendid performance
This is the 2nd time Ireland have beaten England in a world cup fixture
With this win, Ireland has climbed to the fourth position in points table, whereas England sits at third position
