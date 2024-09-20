Electrically Yours: Mercedes EQS SUV Launched In India

By: G R Mukesh | September 20, 2024
The Mercedes EQS SUV is German carmaker's 6th model from the electric lineup after EQB, EQE, Maybach EQS, EQA, and EQS.
There an element of made in India to these cars as the EQS is locally assembled in Pune, Maharashtra.
The car has a total capacity of 7 seats. In addition, this SUV has a Burmester 3D surround sound system.
Inside, the car is a symphony of fully digital instrument cluster and an infotainment system with all of the wireless car connect technology.
The EQS is studded with a 122 kWh battery pack. This offers an impressive range of 809 km for a charge.
The BMW IX and the Audi E-Tron are some of the other options in the segment.
The Mercedes EQS SUV is estimated to be priced at Rs 1.41 crore.