Electric Opulence: Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista Reversario

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 14, 2024
The Battista Reversario comes at the back of the announcement of its sibling Anniversario.
The interior also includes Iconica Blu accents, complementing the white-on-white Pilota seats.
This wagon of dreams can surge past 200 km/h in a scintillating 4.75 seconds.
The Reversario is equipped with a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery.
There is a bit of Indian in this car with investments from Mahindra and Mahindra.
Some of Reversario's other siblings include the B95 and Barchetta.
Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista Reversario is estimated to be around a whopping USD 3 million or around Rs 25 Crore.
