Electric Brew: Vauxhall's 'Mokka' EV Glides Seamlessly

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 03, 2024
Vauxhall's Mokka is a five-seater car with 5-doors.
The car's 7-inch infotainment touchscreen is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The vehicle comes with adaptive cruise control, a panoramic rearview camera with sensors, and LED headlights.
The car is equipped with equipped with a 50 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 134 bhp electric motor.
The car with the top speed of 149.6 kph, gives a ride of 405.5 with a single charge.
Nissan Juke and Ford Puma are some of the cars in the segment.
The Vauxhall's Mokka is estimated to be priced at Rs 30,92,895.
