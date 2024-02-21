Eiffel Tower: This World Wonder Is More Than A Romantic Date Destination; All You Need To Know

By: Mariyam Usmani | February 21, 2024
The 'Eiffel Tower' is one of the most prominent romantic travel destinations, but it is much more than a shrine to lovers. Here's all you need to know about this world wonder.
Pinterest/Canva
The Eiffel Tower was built in 1889 with a total expenditure of 7,799,701.31 French gold francs. Designed by Gustave Eiffel, it's an incredible example of 'iron mastery' and pride of Paris.
Image-Pinterest
The curved patterns are identified as 'parabola', and it took around 22 months from scratch to finalise this stunning construction.
Pinterest/Canva
Surrounded by lanes and profound staircase, it adds to the elegance of the city of light. The perfect flips of shadow and light at a mesmerising location are best to gaze during sunset and sunrise.
Image-Pinterest
The Eiffel Tower has become a dream destination to reflect love and romance across the world. From historical tales and beautiful proposals to wedding milestones, the monument has been a top choice for couples.
Image-Pinterest
Still, you can't limit the grandeur to a particular niche because it's also an amazing spot for solo date.
Image-Pinterest
The confluence of history, architectural miracle, and love in the air turn the 'Eiffel Tower' into a living fascination.
Image-Pinterest