Eid Mubarak 2024: Eid Al-Fitr Wishes And Messages To Share With Your Family And Friends

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2024

The Eid al-Fitr is going to be celebrated on 11th April, 2024 in many parts of India.

FPJ/Canva

The dates of the Eid al-Fitr is decided by the sight of the moon.

FPJ/Canva

The one-moth fasting of Ramadan 2024 is coming to an end.

FPJ/Canva

On the occasion of Eid, we dress up in traditional attire and eat special food with family and friends.

FPJ/Canva

Eid is all about feast, festival and holiday. Its a celebration in the Muslim community.

FPJ/Canva

Spread love and kindness around you. May Allah bless you on this auspicious day.

FPJ/Canva

Spend time with your friends, family and community. Share love and happiness among everyone.

FPJ/Canva

May all your wishes come true on the occasion of Eid. Eid Mubarak to you and your family!

FPJ/Canva