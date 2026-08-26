Eid-e-Milad 2026: Savoury Dishes To Try On The Auspicious Occasion Of Milad-Un-Nabi

By: Sunanda Singh | August 26, 2026
Eid-e-Milad is being celebrated across India today, August 26, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.
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On this special occasion, try these savoury dishes to celebrate the festival.
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Kheer is a popular dessert for every Indian festival. Enjoy this warm and sweet rice pudding for Eid this year.
Mutton Biryani is a fragrant rice dish cooked with spiced mutton, saffron, and herbs, often served as the highlight of Bakra Eid feasts.
Shahi Tukda is a beloved sweet for the Eid celebration. Include it in your Daawat for Milad-Un-Nabi 2026.
Seekh Kebabs are minced meat mixed with aromatic spices, formed into skewers, and grilled to perfection for Eid gatherings.
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Nalli Nihari is a slow-cooked mutton stew with marrow-rich gravy, perfect for indulgence. It is another savoury dish to try during the festival.
Kunafa, also spelled Knafeh or Kanafeh, is a popular Middle Eastern dessert known for its rich flavour, crispy texture and sweet cheesy filling. The dessert has gained immense popularity across the world, especially during festive occasions like Ramadan and Eid celebrations.
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