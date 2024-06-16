Eid al-Adha Mubarak: Wishes, Quotes And Messages For Bakrid 2024 Celebration

By: Rahul M | June 16, 2024
Eid al-Adha, also called the "Festival of Sacrifice", is one of the auspicious festivals in the Muslim community. Here are Eid's wishes and messages to share with family and friends.
All images from Canva
May Allah fulfil all your wishes for Eid this year. Wishing you and your family Eid al-Adha Mubarak!
I hope you and your family have a year filled with happiness, joy and prosperity. Eid Mubarak!
Eid al-Adha Mubarak to you and your family. May Allah bless you on this auspicious day.
May Allah bring peace and wealth in your life. Happy Eid al-Adha to everyone!
Have a wonderful Eid celebration with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak!
May your home is filled with warmth and life with prosperity. Wishing you and your family Happy Eid Mubarak!