Eid al-Adha 2024: 7 Sweet Dishes You Cannot Miss For Bakrid Feast

By: Rahul M | June 17, 2024
Eid al-Adha, also known as the 'Festival of Scarifies', is an auspicious festival in Islamic culture. Here are some popular sweet dishes you must have for the Bakrid celebration.
All images from Canva
Sheer Khurma is a traditional Eid sweet dish that never leaves its place at the feast. Serve it cold or hot, it tastes best in every way.
Baklava is a layered thin pastry-like sweet dessert. Make it a part of your Eid feast for some sweet delight.
Kheer is a popular dessert for every Indian festival. Enjoy this warm and sweet rice pudding for Eid this year.
Shahi Tukda is a beloved sweet for the Eid celebration. Include it in your Dawat for Eid al-Adha 2024.
Who doesn't love Gulab Jamun? This sweet delight is a must-have for Eid.
Kunafa is a sweet and savoury dessert you must indulge in for the auspicious Eid festival.
Another Eid sweet dish on the list is Malpua. Enjoy this mouth-watering dessert for the Bakrid celebration.
