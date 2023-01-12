EFL Cup: Manchester City dumped out of the competition by Southampton ahead of Machester Derby

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 12, 2023
Southampton stunned Manchester City to book a place in the semifinals of the English League Cup on Wednesday.
The bottom team in the Premier League produced a major upset by beating defending champions City 2-0 at St. Mary’s and will now face Newcastle over two legs in a bid to reach the final.
First-half goals from Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo allowed the hosts to aside worries about their relegation battle and provide its fans with a reason for celebrating.
Eight-time winner City was the overwhelming favorite to progress to the semifinals after dominating the competition in recent times
Manager Pep Guardiola has won it four times since taking charge of City in 2016.
Southampton moved a step closer to the final at Wembley with the most impressive win yet since manager Nathan Jones was appointed in November.
Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Ederson were among the big names left out of his starting XI.
It is far from ideal preparation ahead of City’s trip to Old Trafford in a game that could see United move to within a point of its Manchester rival.