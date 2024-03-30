Easter 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Celebrate The Easter Sunday

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2024
Easter 2024 is on Sunday, 31st March.
FPJ/Canva
Easter is typically observed on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox.
FPJ/Canva
Easter eggs symbolize new life and resurrection.
FPJ/Canva
Easter traditions include egg hunts and decorating the eggs.
FPJ/Canva
The Easter bunny is a secular symbol associated with the holiday.
FPJ/Canva
Family gather for a meal to celebrate Easter together.
FPJ/Canva
May this Easter bring happiness and new beginnings in your life.
FPJ/Canva
Celebrate Easter with your family, friends, and loved ones.
FPJ/Canva
May you have a wonderful easter celebration.
FPJ/Canva