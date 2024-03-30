Easter 2024: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Celebrate The Easter Sunday

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 30, 2024

Easter 2024 is on Sunday, 31st March.

FPJ/Canva

Easter is typically observed on the first Sunday after the first full moon following the vernal equinox.

FPJ/Canva

Easter eggs symbolize new life and resurrection.

FPJ/Canva

Easter traditions include egg hunts and decorating the eggs.

FPJ/Canva

The Easter bunny is a secular symbol associated with the holiday.

FPJ/Canva

Family gather for a meal to celebrate Easter together.

FPJ/Canva

May this Easter bring happiness and new beginnings in your life.

FPJ/Canva

Celebrate Easter with your family, friends, and loved ones.

FPJ/Canva

May you have a wonderful easter celebration.

FPJ/Canva