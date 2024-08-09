Dry Promotion, Office Peacocking, And More: 7 Workplace Trends You Should Be Aware Of

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 09, 2024
Work place is a constanly growing space where trends keep shifting each day. Here a few trends you should be aware of. Dry Promotion-It refers to people who are given more responsibilites without actually increasing the pay or the job title
All images from Canva
Resenteeism is a phase where employees how dissatiafaction towards their work and tend to show less productivity
Flexible fidelity is a trend in hybrid work model where the organisation adapts to the idea of respecting the work agreement while remaining open to circumstantial changes
Office peacocking is a term used for employees who flaunt their achievements and status to other employees in order to impress them
Digital Nomadism is a term popular amongst individuals to worship technology so that it allows them to balance their work and travel smoothly
Coffee Badging is a trend that involves an employee strategically planning his meets to meet an influential or high-ranking colleague to have coffee and conversations. Then later get close to them for professional benefits
Quiet Vacationing is a workplace trend that involves the employee taking time off work without informing the HR or the employees. But instead of taking official time off, employees apply for WFH so that they can work from their travel destination without having to take leaves