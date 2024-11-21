Don't Do These 7 Mistakes On Your First Date

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | November 21, 2024
Going on a first date can be exciting and nerve-wracking at the same time. However, there are some common mistakes you should avoid to make a good impression and keep things comfortable for both of you:
First, try not to talk too much about yourself. It’s natural to want to share, but if you dominate the conversation, your date might feel overlooked. Make sure to ask questions about them and show genuine interest in what they say
Being late on the first date is a red flag. It can make your date feel unimportant, so plan to arrive on time or even a little early
During the date, keep your phone away as much as possible. Constantly checking messages or scrolling can make it seem like you’re not interested in being there
There’s no need to try too hard to impress your date. Be authentic and be natural. Over-the-top gestures or excessive bragging can make the interaction feel forced
Avoid bringing up past relationships or exes. It can create an awkward situation and make your date feel like you’re not fully over the past
Interrupting or dismissing their opinions during conversation can leave a negative impression on the first date. So, make sure to listen to what they are saying and listen attentively
Do not plan your first date thinking about your comfort, instead make it exciting and fun by asking your date, what they would like to do
