Do Patti Success Bash: Kriti Sanon Stuns In ₹1.78 Lakh Mini Dress, Poses With Shaheer Sheikh & Tamannaah Bhatia

By: Shefali Fernandes | November 12, 2024
On Monday, November 11, actress Kriti Sanon celebrated the success of her recently released film, Do Patti, which premiered on Netflix and is receiving rave reviews
Television's heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh, who played the role of Dhruv Sood, an abusive husband to Kriti's character Saumya, looked dapper in a white shirt
Kriti Sanon, who stunned in a Rs. 1,78,162 mini black dress, posed with Shaheer Sheikh at the success bash of Do Patti in Mumbai
Kanika Dhillon, who has produced and written Do Patti, wore an all-black ensemble
Kriti Sanon's sister and actress Nupur Sanon arrived in a shimmery green oversized shirt
Prachee Shah Paandya, who plays Kriti Sanon's on-screen mother in Do Patti was also seen
Do Patti marks marks Kriti Sanon's first production venture under her banner of Blue Butterfly Films. Kanika has also co-produced with Kathha Pictures
Pragya Jaiswal, who was recently seen in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Aditya Seal, among others, wore a black strapless dress
Kriti Sanon's Mimi co-star Sai Tamhankar, arrived to celebrate Do Patti's success in style
Kriti Sanon posed with Tamannaah Bhatia, Rakul Preet Singh, Sophie Choudry and Mukesh Chhabra at the party
Anand L Rai, who is reportedly teaming up with Kriti Sanon in Tere Ishk Mein with Dhanush, was also seen at the success bash
Varun Sharma, who is Kriti Sanon's close friend, arrived to celebrate her film's success
Kriti Sanon's Adipurush directed Om Raut arrived in a casual attire
