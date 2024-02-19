DIY: Multani Mitti Beauty Recipes To Look Like A Diva

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 19, 2024
The cool texture of 'Multani Mitti' is a powerful remedy to enhance beauty and get luminous glow! You can use different sustainable beauty recipes to look like a dazzling diva!
DIY-1 Make a dense paste of 'Multani Mitti' with 'Rose Water' and simply spread over your face! Leave the mask for 10 minutes and rinse with fresh water to tone your skin!
DIY-2 You can add honey and turmeric and prepare a dense 'Mutani Mitti Mask' to get instant golden glow!
DIY-3 'Multani Mitti' mask with cucumber juice can cure the sunburn, tanning, pigmentation and rejuvenate your skin.
DIY-4 You can use 'Multani-Mitti' facepack with milk, neem and rose to heal pimples and close open pores!
Also, if you feel too lazy to prepare these beauty-recipes, you can purchase different 'Multani-Mitti' packs from local market! Take care of your skin, because soul is the last visible thing!