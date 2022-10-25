Diwali 2022: Dia Mirza stuns in Rs 40,000 metallic saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022
Actress Dia Mirza gave a glimpse of her intimate Diwali celebration with husband Vaibhav Rekhi
Dia wore a gorgeous metallic saree for the festivities
Reportedly, the handwoven linen saree comes with a price tag of Rs 40,000 and is by the brand Anavila
The actress accesorised her festive look with oxidised jewellery
A pair of anklets adorned the saree and her silver bangles amped up the overall look
She tied her hair into a bun and applied soft glam makeup
Dia shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "May love and light always find us"
Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in February 2021
