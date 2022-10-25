Diwali 2022: Dia Mirza stuns in Rs 40,000 metallic saree

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022

Actress Dia Mirza gave a glimpse of her intimate Diwali celebration with husband Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia wore a gorgeous metallic saree for the festivities

Reportedly, the handwoven linen saree comes with a price tag of Rs 40,000 and is by the brand Anavila

The actress accesorised her festive look with oxidised jewellery

A pair of anklets adorned the saree and her silver bangles amped up the overall look

She tied her hair into a bun and applied soft glam makeup

Dia shared the pictures on Instagram and wrote, "May love and light always find us"

Dia and Vaibhav tied the knot in February 2021

Thanks For Reading!

Did Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear similar sheer saree on Diwali?
Find out More