Disha Patani's bikini pics amid breakup rumours with Tiger Shroff

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 22, 2022

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is currently making headlines for her alleged breakup with Tiger Shroff shared another picture from her bikini collection.

Disha marked her Bollywood debut in 2016 with the Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', and her smile instantly made her the 'national crush' within no time.

She subsequently starred in the Chinese action comedy 'Kung Fu Yoga' (2017) and the commercially successful Hindi films 'Baaghi 2' (2018), 'Bharat' (2019) and 'Malang' (2020).

She was last seen in 'Ek Villain Returns'.

With 53.1 million followers on Instagram, she is one of the most followed Bollywood actress on the platform.

Disha makes it a point to keep her fans entertained with a variety of content on her social media -- be it her vacation pictures, workout videos, sneak peek into her shoots, and much more.

Here are some more pictures from Disha's bikini vault.

On the work front, Disha will be seen in 'Yodha' with Sidharth Malhotra and Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama 'KTina'.

