Disha Patani enjoys lunch date with ex-BF Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2022
Bollywood actress Disha Patani was spotted with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on Sunday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
They were spotted as they stepped out for lunch in Bandra
The actor's BFF Aleksandar Alex Ilic also accompanied Disha and Krishna
Disha looked stunning as ever in an all black outfit
Before the release of Ek Villain Returns, it was reported that Tiger and Disha broke up after being in a long relationship
The two reportedly split when Disha asked for a commitment and he didn’t give one
Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's periodic drama which has been tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'
