Disha Patani enjoys lunch date with ex-BF Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 30, 2022

Bollywood actress Disha Patani was spotted with ex-boyfriend Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna on Sunday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

They were spotted as they stepped out for lunch in Bandra

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The actor's BFF Aleksandar Alex Ilic also accompanied Disha and Krishna

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Disha looked stunning as ever in an all black outfit

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Before the release of Ek Villain Returns, it was reported that Tiger and Disha broke up after being in a long relationship

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The two reportedly split when Disha asked for a commitment and he didn’t give one

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha will be next seen in Siruthai Siva's periodic drama which has been tentatively titled 'Suriya 42'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Kantara star Rishab Shetty visits Siddhivinayak Temple
Find out More