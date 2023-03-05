Did you know that you should not wear Rudraksha at these places? Read to know more

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 05, 2023
It is believed that Rudraksha is made from Lord Shiva's tears. Wearing Rudraksha is considered good as it radiates special energy that has a positive effect on the body, mind, and soul and protects from negative energies
It is alos, considered to improve concentration, helps control stress and regulates blood pressure. But after wearing Rudraksha, you need to follow certain rules
Let us see, the places where you shouldn't go, when you are wearing Rudraksha
Cremation Ground: You should never wear Rudraksha and go there
Meat and Alcohol: Prohibit yourself from going to places where meat and alcohol are sold, and even consuming them when you are wearing Rudraksha
Birth of a child: Don't wear Rudraksha and go to a place where a child is born
Bedroom: Before going to bed, one must remove Rudraksha
It is auspicious to wear Rudraksha on Amavasya, Purnima, Shravan Somvar, Shivratri and Pradosh
