Did You Know? Paris Olympics Gold Medal Is Made Of 95.4% Silver, Valued At Just ₹80K

By: Aakash Singh | August 06, 2024
Winning an Olympic medal can change an athletes life
Instagram/Djokovic
However do you know the money spent to make the medal
The Paris Olympics 2024 medal worth is much more than Tokyo ones
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton
The Paris Olympic Gold Medal are valued at $950 i.e ₹80,000
AUS Open/Twitter
Each gold medal has 500 grams of silver (95.4%) which is coated with 6 grams of gold
teamusa/Instagram
The Last Time Pure Gold was presented was in 1912
Wealth/Instagram
The medal is designed by the renowned French jeweller Chaumet
Team USA/Instagram
The medals symbolises French heritage and the Olympic spirit