Did You Know? Paris Olympics Gold Medal Is Made Of 95.4% Silver, Valued At Just ₹80K

By: Aakash Singh | August 06, 2024

Winning an Olympic medal can change an athletes life

However do you know the money spent to make the medal

The Paris Olympics 2024 medal worth is much more than Tokyo ones

The Paris Olympic Gold Medal are valued at $950 i.e ₹80,000

Each gold medal has 500 grams of silver (95.4%) which is coated with 6 grams of gold

The Last Time Pure Gold was presented was in 1912

The medal is designed by the renowned French jeweller Chaumet

The medals symbolises French heritage and the Olympic spirit

