Did you know 'Chicken Sanjay Baba' is a dish? Here are 7 food items named after your Bollywood celebs

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 25, 2023
Priyanka's inspired Exotic Milkshake: Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Exotic song, name is given to a milkshake which is made with caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, almonds, banana, ginseng drink
Chicken Sanju Baba: The name is due to an incident where Sanjay Dutt had visited Noor Mohammadi restaurant in Mumbai and ordered a chicken dish with certain instruction
Huma's Assorted Veggies: Huma Qureshi’s favourite dish has been named after her in Italy
Size-Zero Pizza: Kareena Kapoor Khan is the inspiration behind this as she set this trend, in the past. An Italian food joint in Delhi named a pizza after her
Bobby’s Cake: A 3- tier chocolate cheesecake is named after the actor Bobby Deol
'Bholi Bhali Punjaban' is Richa Chadha's popular character from the movie 'Fukrey', is also a name of a cocktail at a lounge in Mumbai
Shoiabtini: is a special cocktail after a character of the movie 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai Dobara' as it was shot in an Oman resort
