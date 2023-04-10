Did Anant Ambani's weight loss program fail? THIS is the reason behind Mukesh Ambani's younger son putting on again

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 10, 2023
Years down the lane in 2016, Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant made the headlines for his stunning transformation.
Anant Ambani had allegedly lost 108 kg in just 18 months following the tips and hacks by personal trainer Vinod Channa.
However, in the recent images from the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, Anant Ambani was spotted with severe weight gain.
How did he regain weight? Did Anant Ambani's weight loss program fail miserably?
Nita Ambani claimed in an interview from 2017 that her son had severe asthma and had been given steroids.
Reportedly, the reason behind Anant Ambani putting on weight again is due to the steroids used in his treatment for asthma. Also, health experts often suggest abnormal changes in weight to be a side effect of steroids, especially during a long-term dosage.
Thanks For Reading!