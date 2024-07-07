Designed For Extreme: The Land Rover Defender Octa

By: Juviraj Anchil | July 07, 2024
The Land Rover Defender Octa is designed to perform under strenuous circumstances.
The vehicle runs on a V8 engine, that is enhanced by the 48 V mild hybrid system.
The vehicle comes the Defender OCTA-specific brake pads, calipers and brake discs.
The behemothian engine can produce the peak performance of 626 Horsepower.
The car can scale 0-100 KM/H in a 4 seconds and has a top speed of 249 Kmph.
The Defender will take on the german legend Mercedes-AMG G 63.
The Land Rover Defender Octa is estimated to be around Rs 1.7 crore.
Thanks For Reading!