Delhi's Poor AQI: Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Skin Health 

By: Rahul M | October 27, 2024
Delhi's air quality worsened today, with the AQI rising to 352, labeled as 'very poor’ by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)
The poor air quality index is one of the significant problems causing many health problems, including damaging the skin. Here are the side effects that air pollution leads to:
Harmful pollutants present in the air remove the skin's natural oil, leading to dry and dehydrated skin
The toxins present in the polluted air can sooner develop fine lines and wrinkles on the skin
Skin irritation and redness become common issues due to air pollution as it damages the natural skin
Dark spots and uneven tone can form from prolonged exposure, leading to hyperpigmented skin
Lastly, the harmful pollutants clog pores, increasing acne risk
