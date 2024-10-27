Delhi's Poor AQI: Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Skin Health 

By: Rahul M | October 27, 2024

Delhi's air quality worsened today, with the AQI rising to 352, labeled as 'very poor’ by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)

All images from Canva

The poor air quality index is one of the significant problems causing many health problems, including damaging the skin. Here are the side effects that air pollution leads to: 

Harmful pollutants present in the air remove the skin's natural oil, leading to dry and dehydrated skin 

The toxins present in the polluted air can sooner develop fine lines and wrinkles on the skin 

Skin irritation and redness become common issues due to air pollution as it damages the natural skin

Dark spots and uneven tone can form from prolonged exposure, leading to hyperpigmented skin 

Lastly, the harmful pollutants clog pores, increasing acne risk

Thanks For Reading!

Delhi AQI Update: Air Quality To Get Worse In Upcoming Days
Find out More