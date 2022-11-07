Delhi's air quality index drops from 'very poor' to 'severe' category

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2022
The air quality in the national capital came down to 'very poor' from the 'severe' category this Sunday
PTI
The Air Quality Index level has now reached a new high of 220. Sensitive groups are advised to avoid outdoor activity
PTI
An anti-smog gun fitted on a modified truck is currently being used to curb pollution due to smog
PTI
An anti-smog gun works by releasing fine nebulized water droplets into the atmosphere so that the smallest dust and polluted particles are absorbed
PTI
Arvind Kejriwal-led government announced the closure of primary schools and work from home for 50% of its staff due to the rising pollution levels four days ago
PTI
However, Gopal Rai today announced the lifting of most curbs imposed in view of the pollution crisis
PTI
Delhi commuters were seen wearing anti-pollution masks as the air quality in the national capital continues to remain in the 'severe' category
PTI
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research, stubble burning contributed to 34% in Delhi's pollution
PTI
According to the World Health Organisation, Delhi is the fourth most polluted city in the world in terms of suspended particulate matter
PTI
Thanks For Reading!