DELHI IN PICS: Plan Your Monsoon Trip To India's Capital

By: Sunanda Singh | June 28, 2024
Delhi, the capital of India is nestled with historical monuments, culture, picturesque sights and Okhla Bird Sanctuary is among them. The serene place is home to numerous birds, including ducks and Blue-Winged Teal, among others.
Canva
National Zoological Park in the union territory is home to numerous wild life animals and birds such as White Tiger, lions and Greater rhea among others.
Tripoto
The India Gate is one of the most visted spot in Delhi. It is a must-visit site especially in mosooon.
Canva
The National Rail Museum is a hidden gem in the UT. It is nestled among heritage sites of the Indian Railway and surrounded by greenery. It is one of the most picturesque and tranquil places in Delhi.
Qutub Minar, the tallest tower in India comes under UNESCO World Heritage Site is one of the best place to visit in Delhi. The splendid site is dedicated to Qutub ud-Din Aibak.
Canva
Hauz Khas Village is nestled with historical monuments, gardens, lakes and much more.
Tughlakabad Fort is a blend of historical and natural sites. The ruined fort provides beautiful views of its surroundings, especially in the rainy season.