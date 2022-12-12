Deepika Padukone's sexy bikini looks in pictures

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 12, 2022

The makers of Pathaan released first track 'Besharam Rang' which presents Deepika Padukone in her hottest avatar

In this song, Deepika sets the screen on fire with her gold monokini look

Even before Pathaan, Deepika has slayed in sultry bikini looks in films like Gehraiyaan, Race 2 and Cocktail

During the promotions of Gehraiyaan, Deepika shared smoky hot picture in an orange monokini

In Cocktail, Deepika stole the show with her steaming hot swimwear

Not just in films, Deepika also slays in her sizzling bikini looks for magazine shoots

She often keeps her fans entertained with stunning pictures

Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan will be released on January 25

Apart from Pathaan, the actress will be seen in Fighter, Project K and other projects

