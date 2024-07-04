Deepika Padukone Practices Viparita Karani, Know Benefits Of This Asana

By: Amisha Shirgave | July 04, 2024
"Legs Up the Wall" or viparita Karani is a yoga pose in which you lift your legs vertically up a wall while lying on your back. This is a soothing inversion that encourages relaxation, better circulation, and the release of stress.
All images from Canva
Practising Viparita Karani regularly can aid in promoting calmness and reducing weariness.
Both your body and mind are calmed by the pose. It eases the strain that has been placed on your back and relaxes you. It also encourages deeper sleep.
Viparita Karani also helps in relieving head aches. Endorphins are the body's natural painkillers, and this pose may encourage the release of these hormones. It can enhance your general feeling of wellbeing and relieve you from severe headaches.
By performing Viparita Karani, you relieve pressure form calf muscles and legs, providing relaxation.
Viparita Karani, increases circulation by assisting blood flow from the legs to the heart through gravity. It eases blood vessel tension, reduces swelling, and supports vascular health in general.
Performing this asana also helps with better blood circulation and better digestion.