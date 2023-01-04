Deepika Padukone Birthday Special: Top controversies of Pathaan actress

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 04, 2023
Actress Deepika Padukone is set to celebrate her 37th birthday on January 5.
She is currently facing a lot of criticism as her upcoming film Pathaan's song 'Besharam Rang' has been embroiled in controversies over the actress' orange bikini and other outfits
Back in 2022, Deepika had courted controversy for her bikini outfits and intimate scenes in the film Gehraiyaan
Deepika's historic drama Padmaavat received backlash by the Karni Sena for allegedly distorting facts. Makers were also asked to cover Deepika's waist in the song 'Ghoomar'
Deepika participated in an anti-CAA protest in JNU before her film Chhapaak's release. Her appearance was labelled as a publicity stunt and she was trolled her for supporting the protest
Back in 2020, Deepika was dragged into a drug case and was called by the NCB for an investigation post Sushant Singh Rajput's demise
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Ram Leela' starring Deepika and Ranveer also faced huge criticism for using the name of Lord Ram and hurting Hindu sentiments by showing intimate scenes
In the film, 'Dum Maaro Dum', Deepika performed a dance number on the title track. The song made several headlines, with reports that it had upset veteran actor Dev Anand
Deepika was trolled brutally for auctioning the clothes which she had worn for funeral
