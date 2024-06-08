Decoding Shilpa Shetty's Fashionable Looks On Her Birthday, What Makes Her Style Standout?

By: Rahul M | June 08, 2024
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty celebrates her 49th birthday on June 8, 2024. Let's take a look at her fashion style, which made her the fashion queen in the industry.
All images from Shilpa Shetty's Instagram
Apart from her captivating acting skills, the co-owner of Bastian never leaves a moment to present a fashion statement wherever she goes.
She proves herself as a true fashion icon in the industry by adorning extravagant ensembles in her own style.
The actress always plays around with her fashion style and follows trends. She effortlessly blends the traditional flair with modernity in many of her looks.
The 'Dhadkan' star always oozes grace and beauty in exquisite attire that grabs everyone's attention online.
Apart from striking looks, she also likes to wear traditional ensembles that reflect her ethnicity.
Aside from glitz and glam, the fashion queen comfortably embraces simplicity in her look.