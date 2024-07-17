Decoding Nita Ambani's Tissue Banarasi Saree That Took 70 Days To Make

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 17, 2024
Indian philanthropist and businesswoman, Nita Ambani wrapped up her luxury wedding wardrobe with an exquisite saree for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's reception
Images from Manish Malhotra's Instagram
She donned a tissue Banarasi saree by the ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra
The saree was draped in a traditional Gujarati style, featuring intricate embroidery details
The ensemble featured a real zari border and pallu with gold and silver zari embroidered all over it. The tissue saree was paired with a handwoven brocade blouse
The designer revealed that the saree was hand crafted using the Kadhwa technique. It is a tradition that involves hand-weaving each motif individually, which took 70 days to complete
Nita complemented her regal look with diamond and gold jewellery that included a beautiful neckpiece, earrings, maang tikka, bangles and ring
For her hair, she opted for a braided hairdo adorned with gajra and diamond hair accessories
