Decoding Keerthy Suresh's ₹61,000 Floral Saree By Torani

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 30, 2024
South Indian star Keerthy Suresh, known for her captivating acting skills, is winning fashion enthusiasts' hearts with a beautiful saree look
Keerthy Suresh | Instagram
In a recent Instagram post, the actress was captured in floral beauty donning a Chanderi saree from the House of Torani
The saree was enhanced with floral motifs in pink, green, red, and yellow hues. It also featured a gold lace border along with intricate embroidery
The highlight of the ensemble was the breathtaking blouse boasting of a halter neckline and backless design made with slub silk fabric
Reportedly, the saree costs a whopping Rs 61,000
She complemented her floral attire with a choker necklace and a tiny diamond stud, along with subtle makeup, winged liner and nude lips
She looked mesmerising with the long braided hairdo adorned with red roses and hair accessories
