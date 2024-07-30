Decoding Keerthy Suresh's ₹61,000 Floral Saree By Torani

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 30, 2024

South Indian star Keerthy Suresh, known for her captivating acting skills, is winning fashion enthusiasts' hearts with a beautiful saree look

Keerthy Suresh | Instagram

In a recent Instagram post, the actress was captured in floral beauty donning a Chanderi saree from the House of Torani

The saree was enhanced with floral motifs in pink, green, red, and yellow hues. It also featured a gold lace border along with intricate embroidery

The highlight of the ensemble was the breathtaking blouse boasting of a halter neckline and backless design made with slub silk fabric

Reportedly, the saree costs a whopping Rs 61,000

She complemented her floral attire with a choker necklace and a tiny diamond stud, along with subtle makeup, winged liner and nude lips

She looked mesmerising with the long braided hairdo adorned with red roses and hair accessories

Thanks For Reading!

Priyanka Chopra's ₹37,000 Purple Tracksuit Is A Must In Your Vacation Wardrobe
Find out More