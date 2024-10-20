Decoding Bollywood Wives' Karwa Chauth Fashion: Shilpa Shetty's ₹1.70 Lakh Lehenga To Raveena Tandon's ₹85,500 Anarkali & More

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 20, 2024

Karwa Chauth is a festival that beautifully blends tradition with glamour, and no one does it better than Bollywood’s leading ladies! Anil Kapoor hosted a star-studded Karwa Chauth celebration, and here's who wore what at the event:

All images from Varinder Chawla

Shilpa Shetty, as always, kept her Karwa Chauth fashion game on! The actress graced the celebration in a classic red Banarsi heirloom lehenga featuring gold borders 

The ensemble is from the brand Shanti Banaras, which retails at a whopping Rs 170,000

Raveena Tandon ditched a saree to adorn a exquisite white anarkali, priced at ₹85,500. She styled her ethnic attire with a red dupatta and a contrasting green jhumkas

Mira Kapoor exuded timeless elegance in a pink silk saree, featuring silver sequin boarders. She kept it minimal with with jewelleries and makeup

Maheep Kapoor donned a basic pink saree, accentuated with emerald jewels. On the other hand, Bhavana Panday stunned in a purple anarkali suit featuring gold sequin embroidery

Neelam Kothari also joined them in the Karwa Chauth celebration, wearing a rani pink kurta with intricate silver sequin floral designs