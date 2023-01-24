Decoding Athiya Shetty's chikankari wedding lehenga

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 24, 2023
Actress Athiya Shetty got married to Team India cricketer KL Rahul on January 23, 2023
The bride opted for a pastel pink Anamika Khanna lehenga for the D-Day
Athiya ditched the regular design and instead went for a chikankari silk lehenga with zardosi and jaali work
She also wore a full sleeves blouse with intricate chikankari work, perfect for the chilly weather in the hills of Khandala
Designer Anamika Khanna told Vogue that the entire outfit took approx. 10,000 man hours to make
"We’ve used silks for her main outfit and we’ve also used silk organza for her veil and her dupatta," she added
"In terms of the colour, it is an old-rose colour and even the metallic colours that we’ve used on the lehenga, is slightly burnt and old-world," Khanna explained
Khanna revealed that Athiya did not want a cancan lehenga. Instead, she wanted something that would just flow on her body
Athiya also kept her makeup to the minimum and paired her outfit with a heavy kundan set, perfectly complimenting Rahul's ivory look
