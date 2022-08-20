'Cuttputlli' trailer launch in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2022
Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Cuttputlli' on Saturday
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The trailer was launched in an extremely intriguing and unique manner in Mumbai through a special Cuttputlli act by Akshay Kumar
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Akshay was seen all tied up with red bondages as he tried to free himself
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Cuttputlli' sees Akshay play a cop on a wild goosechase for a serial killer on the loose
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe
Photo by Viral Bhayani
However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, though not much has been revealed about her character yet
Photo by Viral Bhayani
It also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in key roles
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film marks Chandrachur Singh's return to the theatres after several years
Photo by Viral Bhayani
'Cuttputlli' has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, and directed by Ranjit M Tewari
Photo by Viral Bhayani
The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2
Photo by Viral Bhayani
Thanks For Reading!