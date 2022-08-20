'Cuttputlli' trailer launch in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 20, 2022

Akshay Kumar launched the trailer of his upcoming film 'Cuttputlli' on Saturday

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The trailer was launched in an extremely intriguing and unique manner in Mumbai through a special Cuttputlli act by Akshay Kumar

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akshay was seen all tied up with red bondages as he tried to free himself

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Cuttputlli' sees Akshay play a cop on a wild goosechase for a serial killer on the loose

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Akshay Kumar plays Arjan Sethi, a dutiful sub-inspector who took an oath to keep the people of Kasauli safe

Photo by Viral Bhayani

However, fate has other plans as the killer strikes from the shadows of terror, leaving behind no trace of evidence, except a body

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh, though not much has been revealed about her character yet

Photo by Viral Bhayani

It also stars Sargun Mehta and Chandrachur Singh in key roles

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film marks Chandrachur Singh's return to the theatres after several years

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Cuttputlli' has been produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Pooja Entertainment, and directed by Ranjit M Tewari

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 2

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Watch 'Cuttputlli' Trailer: Akshay Kumar is on a mission to catch a psychopath killer
Find out More