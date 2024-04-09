CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Interesting Moments From The Match As Chennai Pin Down Kolkata At Chepauk

By: Aakash Singh | April 09, 2024
Tushar Deshpande struck on the first ball of the innings. He is pumped after removing Phil Salt for a golden duck.
(Credits: Twitter)
Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Sunil Narine played some eye-catching shots during their partnership of 56.
(Credits: Twitter)
Nevertheless, Ravindra Jadeja put a brake on the Knight Riders' innings. The all-rounder struck thrice inside 2 overs and finished with a spell of 4-0-18-3.
(Credits: Twitter)
Shreyas Iyer top-scored for the Kolkata Knight Riders with 34.
(Credits: Twitter)
A glaring moment emerged during the match as MS Dhoni dropped a fairly regulation chance off Andre Russell's bat.
(Credits: Twitter)
Vaibhav Arora struck early by dismissing Rachin Ravindra. He later got the wicket of Shivam Dube as well, but the Super Kings were on the doorstep of victory by then.
(Credits: Twitter)
With only 3 runs required for the Super Kings, MS Dhoni walked out to a massive reception from he crowd. With the noise quite loud at the venue, KKR all-rounder Andre Russell had to close his ears.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ravindra Jadeja, who earned the Player of the Match award, had teased the crowd by walking out to bat ahead of MS Dhoni. the act left the CSK crowd in splits.
(Credits: Twitter)
Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with an unbeaten 67. He hit the winning runs to keep the Super Kings unbeaten at home in IPL 2024 thus far.
(Credits: Twitter)
MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir were seen embracing after the match.
(Credits: Screengrab)