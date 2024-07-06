Cruiser Power: BMW Motorrad Launches R 12 in India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 06, 2024
BMW Motorrad has launched the R 12 cruiser in India at Rs 19.90 lakh, ex-showroom.
It features a single seat, bar-end mirrors, tubular handlebars, dual exhaust pipes, and a teardrop-shaped fuel tank.
It has a 1,170cc, air/oil-cooled boxer twin engine that produces 94 bhp and 110 Nm of torque.
It is equipped with ABS Pro, it has a twin disc brake system at the front and a single disc brake at the rear.
The R 12 comes standard in Blackstorm metallic, with optional Avus Silver and Aventurine Red color schemes.
It includes Hill Start Control Pro, Shift Assistant Pro, heated grips, and cruise control.
The bike offers two ride modes,Roll and Rock and moreover, conventional ignition lock is replaced with the Keyless Ride system.
