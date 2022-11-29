Cristiano Ronaldo or Bruno Fernandes: Adidas ball censor reveals who scored Portugal’s first goal against Uruguay, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 29, 2022
Confusion reigned after Cristiano Ronaldo thought he scored Portugal’s first goal but was eventually credited to Bruno Fernandes in Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday.
AFP
The result secured Portugal’s a place in the last 16 of the World Cup
AFP
Fernandes curled in a cross from the left that barely went over the head of Ronaldo and bounced into the far corner of the net in the 54th minute to give Portugal a 1-0 lead
AFP
Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, believing he had scored his ninth World Cup goal and second of this year's tournament.
AFP
After repeated close-up replays, it was awarded to Fernandes
AFP
The goal would have made Ronaldo the joint highest goal-scorer in World Cup history for Portugal, but he was denied
AFP
Although, Portugal won the match with Fernandes completing a brace to guarantee his team a spot in the Last 16, there was a debate on social media whether it was Ronaldo's goal
AFP
However, on Tuesday, Adidas using the Connected Ball Technology housed in adidas’s Al Rihla Official Match Ball, confirmed whether the goal was scored by Ronaldo
AFP
Adidas released a statement saying: “We are able to definitively show no contact on the ball from Cristiano Ronaldo for the opening goal in the game
AFP
“No external force on the ball could be measured as shown by the lack of ‘heartbeat’ in our measurements and in the attached graphic.
AFP
“The 500Hz IMU sensor inside the ball allows us to be highly accurate in our analysis,” the statement said.
AFP
It was a second straight victory for Portugal, which became the third team to reach the last 16 after France and Brazil.
ANI
Uruguay has one point from two matches and needs to beat Ghana on Friday to stand a chance of advancing
The match was briefly interrupted just before the goal by a protestor carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back
AFP
Thanks For Reading!