Cristiano Ronaldo makes Saudi league debut in Al Nassr's 1-0 victory

By: FPJ Web Desk | January 23, 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo made his much-awaited Al Nassr debut, but failed to score as his new team defeated Al-Ettifaq 1-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday
In his debut game in Riyadh, Ronaldo played the entire 90 minutes and kept the crowd engaged
Brazilian forward Anderson Talisca gave Al-Nassr the lead shortly after the halfway point. Abdulmajeed Al Sulaiheem sent in a cross that Ronaldo rushed into the box to try to meet, but it sailed over his head and was met by Talisca, who was able to score
The second half saw the 37-year-old race the ball down to the byline and fire in a threatening cross, but the resulting shot missed the mark
Earlier on Thursday, Ronaldo scored twice for a Riyadh All Stars team in a 4-5 defeat to Lionel Messi's Paris Saint-Germain in an exhibition match
AFP
With 14 games under their belt, Al Nassr has surpassed the reigning champion Al Hilal by one point
AFP
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d'Or winner who starred for Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United, signed a deal to June 2025 with Al Nassr, apparently after rejecting offers from Europe, North America and beyond
Media reports have claimed the Portugal star could be earning up to $200 million a year from the deal, which would make him the highest-paid soccer player in history
