Costa Rica score late to stun Japan 1-0, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 27, 2022

Costa Rica recovered from the 7-0 hammering at the hands of Spain to pull off a shock 1-0 win over Japan to leave the Group E qualification race wide open in the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Costa Rica's win is another big shock at the World Cup

The action started as early as the third minute when Ayase Ueda helped Japan's Ritsu Doan in taking a shot from outside the box but it went to the left of the post.

In the 35th minute, Francisco Calvo left footed shot from outside the box missed to the right

In the 41st minute, Anthony Contreras of Costa Rica was shown a yellow card for a bad foul

Japan team too got a yellow card as Miki Yamane was on the receiving end.

Japan were the better team but were unable to break down Costa Rica, who scored through their only shot on target of the match and of the tournament

Keysher Fuller took full advantage of a defensive lapse to score in the 81st minute and keep Costa Rica's dream of reaching the last 16 knockout stage alive

The win ended a seven-match winless run at the World Cup, with their last World Cup victories dating back to the 2014 group stage, against Uruguay (3-1) and Italy (1-0) respectively

With Sunday's result, Spain, Japan and Costa Rica have three points. Germany is yet to open their points tally having lost to Japan in their first Group league match

